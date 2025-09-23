Crime Blotter 9.25

12-year-old allegedly stabs mother twice in chest, leading to partially collapsed lung

A 12-year-old boy was charged with assault in the first degree after allegedly stabbing his mother in the chest on Tuesday, Sept. 16 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County police.

Police said the boy was “engaged in a verbal argument” with his 48-year-old mother at their residence in Valley Stream at approximately 9:20 p.m. When the argument escalated, the boy stabbed his mother twice in the chest with a kitchen knife, police said.

The boy’s mother suffered a partially collapsed lung and was transported to a hospital, where she remained in stable condition, police said.

The 12-year-old was charged with assault in the first degree, police said.

17-year-old allegedly found with loaded handgun at school

A 17-year-old boy was found with a loaded black handgun in his backpack when he entered Uniondale High School grounds at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17, according to Nassau County police.

Police said the 17-year-old was found by school security and when police officers responded, he was placed “under arrest without incident.”

Police said he is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Man allegedly takes sledgehammer to victim’s bedroom door following verbal argument

Jason Franco allegedly took a sledgehammer to a 77-year-old male victim’s bedroom door at a North Bellmore residence on Thursday, Sept. 18, at approximately 4:40 p.m., following a verbal argument, according to Nassau County police.

Police said the victim was “in fear for his life” and called 911. They said when officers attempted to put Franco, 34, into custody, he became”violent and combative,” injuring two officers, who were transported to a nearby hospital.

Franco was placed under arrest and transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, police said. Further investigation revealed that he had violated an active Order of Protection, police said.

Franco was charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest.

Man found with loaded semi-automatic handgun allegedly assaulted an unrelated person in a police holding cell

Melvin Daniels, who was reportedly found with a loaded semi-automatic handgun, allegedly assaulted an unrelated person in a precinct holding cell on Friday, Sept. 19, according to Nassau County police.

Police said they were called to New Cassel for “a suspicious person pulling on car door handles” and found Daniels, a 20-year-old from Hempstead, in front of 252 Green Street.

Police said following an investigation, he was placed into custody and was subsequently found with a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun. While officers were processing his arrest, Daniels “assaulted another unrelated defendant in the third precinct holding cell,” police said.

Daniels was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, assault in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Woman charged with assault after allegedly striking police officer with car

Shaquanna Gibbs is charged with assault after striking an officer’s arm with her car while attempting to flee the scene at Roosevelt Field Mall parking garage on Friday, Sept. 19 at 6:26 p.m., Nassau County police said.

Police said Gibbs, 26, struck the officer’s car, and when he exited the vehicle, she attempted to flee and struck him. Later, officers located Gibbs and conducted a Traffic Law stop, placing both Gibbs and her passenger, Kyla Mason, 28, under arrest, police said. Both Gibbs and Mason were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police said further investigation revealed that Gibbs and Mason were in possession of stolen property.

Gibbs is charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, police said. Mason is charged with possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and was released on an appearance ticket, police said.

Police respond to school gun threat

A 14-year-old East Meadow boy sent a message to fellow students on Sunday, Sept. 21, at approximately 8:02 p.m. saying that he would bring a firearm to school and discharge it on Monday, according to Nassau County police.

Police said they placed the boy “into custody without incident at his residence.”

Police said he was charged with making a threat of mass harm and was released on an appearance ticket “returnable to Family Court.”

Fire at hospital shuts down emergency room

A fire at Northwell Health’s Glen Cove Hospital temporarily shut down the emergency room on Saturday, Sept. 20, Northwell said. The fire broke out at approximately 11:00 a.m., according to previous reports.

Seven patients were moved from the emergency department to other hospital locations due to smoke and fire, but have since returned to normal operation, a Northwell representative said. Previous reports said approximately 75 firefighters and nine departments responded to the flames and extinguished them in about an hour.

Northwell said no injuries were reported and other hospital operations continued as normal.

1 hospitalized following residential home fire

A firefighter who suffered from smoke inhalation was hospitalized after a residential home fire broke out in East Meadow, at approximately 11:46 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19, according to Nassau County police.

Police said upon their arrival, they observed the house “fully engulfed in flames” and that the East Meadow Fire Department responded alongside five neighboring departments.

Police said all occupants of the home were safely evacuated and one firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.

7 departments respond to house fire, 1 occupant hospitalized

The Floral Park Fire Department responded to a house fire at 71 Daisy Ave. at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire on the first floor of the home, said James Hickman, Assistant Chief Fire Marshal. Four occupants of the house were able to self-evacuate with some assistance from the Floral Park Police Department prior to the arrival of the fire department, according to Hickman.

EMS personnel evaluated all occupants of the home. One occupant was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. He is in stable condition.

Hickman said the fire was brought under control in about 25 minutes. Floral Park was assisted by six additional fire departments at the scene and two departments standing by.

Unknown suspect demands money from market employee, displays knife

An unknown male suspect entered Bolla Market in Hicksville at approximately 12:32 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, demanding money and displaying a knife, according to Nassau County police.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan “with approximately $300 in proceeds.” Police said there were no injuries reported.

Police described the suspect as a male wearing a black ski mask, a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and red gloves.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.