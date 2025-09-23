League of Women Voters to host Port Washington-Manhasset candidate forums ahead of November elections

League of Women Voters Port Washington-Manhasset President Regina Goutevenier announces upcoming candidate forums. Photo provided by the League of Women Voters Port Washington-Manhasset

Voters in the Town of North Hempstead and Nassau County Legislative District 11 can prepare for November elections by attending candidate forums sponsored by the nonpartisan political organization League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset.

The league aims to educate and encourage informed participation in government. It does not endorse candidates.

On September 25, candidates for town supervisor and town clerk will debate at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Shelter Rock at 48 Shelter Rock Rd, Manhasset. Town supervisor candidates include incumbent supervisor Jennifer DeSena, a conservative republican and challenger David C. Kerpen, a democrat. Town clerk candidates include incumbent clerk Ragini Srivastava, a conservative republican, and challenger Jason W.H. Lew, a democrat. The town clerk debate will be at 7 p.m., and the town supervisor debate will be at 8 p.m.

On October 6, County Legislative District 11 candidates (representing Port Washington south to Roslyn and north to Glen Cove) will meet at 7:30pm at Port Washington Library (1 Library Drive in Port Washington). These are incumbent Delia M. DeRiggi Whitton, a democrat, and challenger Colin J. Bell, a conservative republican.

Of the 24 candidates eligible to be on November ballots in this League’s area, only two have “refused to commit to the League invitation,” the League of Women Voters said. The nonpartisan league requires each forum to have candidates vying for the office, which means candidates whose opponents did not commit to the debate will not be able to participate.

“The consequence of candidates refusing to participate in League forums denies voters the opportunity to observe what they are like when faced with someone who disagrees,” Judy Temkin, lead for voter services, said. “We think that’s a shame.”

The candidates who declined are are Mazi Melesa Pilip and Yaron Levy.

Mazi Melesa Pilip is a GOP incumbent Nassau County Legislator for District 10 (representing Great Neck and parts of Manhasset). She also refused invitations to prior forums, the organization said. Her challenger, Paul W. Jordonne (Dem), accepted the invitation.

Yaron Levy, a conservative republican, is running for the open Town of North Hempstead Council District 5 seat (representing Great Neck and parts of Manhasset). Liza A. Chafiian (Dem) agreed to participate in August.

The League of Women Voters is also set to host three candidate forums in Glen Cove this October.