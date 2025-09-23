First Presbyterian Church of Mineola packs 23K meals for Vietnam

The Mineola parish community devoted its energy to giving back this weekend.

In conjunction with the nonprofit Rise Against Hunger, the First Presbyterian Church of Mineola organized over 150 volunteers who packed over 23,000 meals for children in Vietnam on Saturday, Sept. 20.

“We live in such an affluent part of the world, in Long Island, and there are people overseas that are struggling,” said Selwyn Lee, an elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Mineola. “If we can do something just for a few hours, especially to feed children who need food, we should.”

Lee said the church raised over $10,300 from the community, which it donated to Rise Against Hunger so the organization could purchase enough dried rice, soy and vegetables to pack 23,000 meals for children in need.

“We purchase the raw materials to package meals that are prepared by us. We work like Santa’s elves – it’s like Christmas in September,” Lee said, with a laugh. “All those boxes get shipped to hungry children overseas…This food helps their families. Their parents don’t have to worry about their children having food.”

He said the group, which included Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Classical Conversations and other nearby parishes, including Edge City Church, packed all the meals within 2 hours.

Lee said the church held the event last year as well, raising approximately $10,500 to pack around 25,000 meals, which were sent to the Philippines. The event received such a positive response from the community that he decided to organize it again.

Anthony Vaber said volunteer events like the Mineola church’s this past weekend are critical to accomplishing the nonprofit’s mission of diminishing hunger internationally.

“Just because people show up and do give us some of their time out of the day, they open up the opportunities for the people that didn’t have it before,” Vaber said.

Vaber said the meal packing events demonstrate the power one person can have.

“It would take me years to do alone what this group does in hours,” Vaber said, “Never underestimate the difference you made in the lives you touched. Just from these people coming together, they could be saving a kid whose future could lead them to be a doctor, to save hundreds of lives as well.”

He said the group determines where to send the food based on international need and has partnerships with local hospitals worldwide who receive and distribute the meals volunteers pack.

Vaber said the group holds roughly 270 meal packing events through the New York office each year. He said the organization operates primarily through word of mouth, with one person or group informing another of the opportunity to help out, resulting in a new event and more meals shipped out.

Lee said that’s what’s happening through his church’s event: He’s heard his event has inspired nearby parishes in Queens and Shelter Rock to consider one of their own. He said he hopes to bring the event back to Mineola for a third year next year.

Those interested in packing meals with Rise Against Hunger can register for an event or find one near them on the nonprofit’s website.