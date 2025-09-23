Oyster Bay dedicates park to IDF soldier, Plainview native who died in Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Over 100 people gathered for the nearly two-hour park dedication ceremony to Omer Neutra.

An Oyster Bay park now bears the name of Omer Neutra, a Plainview native who died while serving in the Israeli Defense Forces in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Elected officials and Neutra’s family and friends came out en masse to Sunday’s dedication ceremony, which involved the unveiling of a bright blue basketball court and basketball hoops with his name inscribed on them, as well as two signs memorializing the former Plainview resident.

“Omer, this park is another monument to our love for you,” said Daniel Neutra, Omer’s brother. “It’s more proof and assurance that Plainview will never forget you.”

Neutra spent a gap year in Israel after graduating from the Schechter School in 2020. He had plans to attend SUNY Binghamton, but deferred his enrollment to join the IDF, where he served as a platoon commander.

Neutra was stationed near the Gaza border and was believed to be held hostage until Dec. 1, when the IDF confirmed his death. He was posthumously promoted to captain.

Neutra’s family and elected officials praised the 21-year-old highly, with Oyster Bay Supervisor Joe Saladino calling Neutra the town’s “favorite son” and “every parent’s dream,” as he was “a leader, good at academics, great at sports and good looking.”

Family and friends said Neutra’s love of sports spurred the park and basketball court dedication. His mother said he used to play on the basketball court, now dedicated to him as a child.

Officials oscillated between speaking highly of Neutra and praising Israel and the West, with Saladino and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman condemning criticism of Israel.

“This is a war against Western civilization. This is a war against freedom,” Blakeman said. “Israel is the appetizer. The main course is the United States of America. When they say ‘Death to Israel,’ the next sentence is ‘Death to America.’”

Since Oct. 7, 2023, local health officials said over 64,000 Palestinians have died. Approximately 1,200 Israelis have died since October 2023.

The Neutra family urged the return of all Israeli hostages at the dedication ceremony, calling on leaders around the world to move past politics and “bring home” the 48 people taken into custody by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Two years have passed, and our son has not been returned to us,” Neutra’s father, Ronen, said. “We’ve heard promises. President Trump made a commitment to bring the hostages home, and we hold him and all the leaders to those words. But promises must be turned into actions. The time for delays is over.”

“The Israeli government has far too often placed political divisions ahead of the lives of the 48 hostages,” Ronen Neutra continued. “We wait in agony, and we can’t wait any longer.”

This park dedication marks the second Oyster Bay landmark dedicated to Neutra. Earlier this year, the town dedicated a Plainview street to the former soldier.