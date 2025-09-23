Publicans closes as bistro waits in the wings

Publicans, a well-known Manhasset bar that was documented in J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir, “The Tender Bar,” and fictionalized in the 2021 film adaptation, has closed. Angie’s, a coastal bistro with extensive beer, wine and cocktails, will be replacing it.

The new restaurant will offer a seasonal seafood menu, elevated casual fare and classic hearty plates, according to co-owner Stefanos Vouvoudakis. A full gut and remodel is underway and Angie’s is slated for a December opening, he said.

He and his co-owners, Joe Ragonese and Tom Tsiplakos, are from Long Island, “so a gathering space that celebrates that with the community has been important to us,” Vouvoudakis said. Newsdsay first reported the closing.

Vouvoudakis and Tsiplakos own For Five Coffee, a luxury coffee roaster & cafe that opened its first Long Island flagship in Manhasset in 2018, with additional locations in Port Washington and Garden City as well as 14 outside of Long Island. Vouvoudakis said this connection allows them to “connect with the Long Island community.”

Ragonese has been in the restaurant business for at least 20 years, most recently as a managing partner at Balos Estiatorio in D.C. He was previously the director of operations at Kyma Restaurant Group, which has a Roslyn location.

Vouvoudakis said Angie’s will still be a “neighborhood watering hole” like Publicans, but will have an “elevated twist,” Vouvoudakis said.

“More than just a restaurant, Angie’s will be a space where all of Long Island and Queens can come to enjoy Monday night football or the Knicks game with friends, or have a memorable meal to celebrate life’s moments,” he said.