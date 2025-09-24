European Decorative Arts brings centuries of history to Port Washington

On Main Street in Port Washington, a corner storefront once filled with books now houses centuries of European craftsmanship. Inside European Decorative Arts, cabinets and mantels display bronzes, porcelains, ivories and enamels — each piece a relic of history, selected by antiques dealer Scott Defrin.

“I handle an array of decorative arts and sculpture dating from the 17th century through the 19th century,” Defrin said. “These are all original antiques and my most important clients are museums from all over the world.”

The shop, at 299 Main St. (formerly Dolphin Bookshop), has been open for just two years, but Defrin’s immersion in the art world spans nearly four decades.

“I’m a second-generation dealer. It started with my father, Larry,” Defrin said. “He actually bought his first antique object here on Main Street in Port Washington, just a couple of blocks from where I’m now located.”

After studying theater, Defrin pivoted to art history in the mid-1980s, pursuing training at Sotheby’s and Christie’s in London. Admission was competitive.

“In those days, you had to be accepted into these courses. You needed to show at least some knowledge about antiques,” he said. “That’s when it started. I did my first course with Sotheby’s, then a nine-month course with Christie’s.”

Eager to learn, he worked his way into the professional ranks.

“I just made an appointment. I said, ‘I want to be here. I’ll go get coffee, I’ll do whatever you want. I just want to be in this environment,’” he recalled. “That was really the best way to gain real, firsthand knowledge of objects — how the pieces felt, how you could tell what was original and what wasn’t and learn from the experts who were there.”

Defrin built his business in Manhattan for 25 years, then relocated to Glen Cove Road for six more before settling in Port Washington. His gallery has earned a reputation for museum-quality offerings, even as the antiques trade has contracted.

“It’s a shrinking trade because it’s really a cyclical thing. It’s a change in tastes,” he said. “The people who make money today are primarily interested in modern design and contemporary art. The old master paintings and early sculpture that were collected in the early 20th century — that mentality has diminished considerably in America.”

Still, collectors remain. Some buy for passion, others with an eye toward value.

“One thing I always learned from my father is don’t be afraid to step out and buy something,” Defrin said. “His thinking was always buy quality, buy condition, buy originality — and I learned that lesson very well.”

That approach helped him identify a small treasure at an auction in Florida.

“I bought a small enamel piece that was just described as a French enamel Tazza,” he said. “But I knew there was something special about it. I spent about five days going through archives in French, found the description from 1846 and confirmed with a historian that it was indeed made by this important factory.”

The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, CT., later acquired the piece.

“That was terrific,” Defrin said. “I’ll probably never find another example of that piece in my lifetime.”

Research and provenance are constant priorities, especially when handling works with wartime histories.

“When you’re dealing with objects from antiquity or from the Renaissance, many pieces came to America during the war years, often sold under duress by Jewish families,” he said. “You don’t want to get involved with something that was taken from a family or imported illegally. It’s a very critical issue.”

Among Defrin’s long-term pursuits are ivory carvings once part of the Rothschild collection, many of which vanished during World War II.

“I know about a group of ivories that were in the Rothschild collection. I actually discovered one of them about 20 years ago,” he said. “It came up at auction in Detroit and they had no idea what it was. Today, it’s one of the highlights of the Bavarian National Museum in Munich.”

Sometimes treasures appear closer to home. A marble and gilt-bronze mantel in his shop came from a Manhasset house where new owners planned to discard it.

“They told me, ‘We have to pay the garbage people to get rid of it,’” Defrin said. “For me, that was a great story, but also a sad commentary on how people perceive these objects today.”

The Port Washington storefront itself also holds meaning.

“I give my daughter credit,” Defrin said. “We were sitting outside Ralph’s one night and I saw this beautiful corner with a ‘for rent’ sign. Within three weeks, I signed the lease. It just felt right.”

Though casual shoppers sometimes wander in, Defrin’s clientele is largely made up of collectors, decorators and museums. He also lends works to institutions such as the Nassau County Museum of Art and helps organize events with the Art and Antique Dealers League of America, where he serves on the board.

Through all the shifts in taste and market demand, Defrin remains committed to pieces that speak to history and craftsmanship.

“I never buy anything that I don’t love and that I wouldn’t be happy owning for the rest of my life,” he said. “I never know when somebody’s going to buy it, so I have to be happy with what I have. That’s what gives me pleasure — being surrounded by beautiful things.”

That philosophy sustains the shop, where every carving, vase and enamel tells a story of artistry and survival.

“Even though people aren’t running in to buy these objects, I’m happy owning them, looking at them and studying them,” he said. “This is really my career. This is life.”

European Decorative Arts Company is located at 299 Main St. in Port Washington. Visit www.eurodecart.com or call 516-621-8300 to schedule an appointment.