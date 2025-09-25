DreamPark brings virtual reality adventures to Samanea Mall

Shoppers at Samanea Mall can now step into digital lava pits, fend off boss battles and even pet magical creatures — all without leaving Nassau County.

DreamPark, a virtual reality theme park experience, opened Sept. 26 inside MetaVersive Arena on the second floor of the mall (formerly The Source). The attraction transforms common space into what feels like a life-sized video game, complete with multiplayer quests and obstacle courses.

For owner Anthony DeSano, who founded MetaVersive Arena, the project is about more than gaming. It’s about shared experiences.

“I’ve had parents come in with their kids, teenagers on date night, even grandparents just watching and they’re all high-fiving, laughing and making memories together,” DeSano said. “That’s what makes this all worth it.”

DreamPark is billed as the world’s first “downloadable theme park,” and it has already launched in Santa Monica and Seattle.

Using VR headsets, visitors enter “Super Adventure Land,” the first chapter available in Westbury. Players dodge hazards, collect digital coins and battle foes in free-roam arenas that allow full movement rather than standing in one place. Seasonal updates — from Halloween worlds to safari adventures — are planned.

“What’s cool is you can keep coming back and it’s never the same experience,” DeSano said. “One week you’re fighting zombies, the next week you’re riding trikes and dodging obstacles.”

DeSano’s own interest in VR dates back to childhood. He recalls his first encounter with the technology on a school trip.

“I was in eighth grade and I remember putting on this very basic headset at Six Flags and thinking, ‘I’m inside this game,’” he said. “It blew me away. The problem was, when I got older and could actually buy the tech, it wasn’t there yet. The headsets were clunky; you had to wear a computer on your back. But now, the technology has finally caught up.”

DeSano said MetaVersive Arena is the only cinematic VR destination on Long Island. The setup uses premium systems like Zero Latency, which power more than 150 locations nationwide. Unlike home headsets, these offer expansive group play with motion tracking in warehouse-sized areas.

“What we’re building here is not just VR where you stand still and look around,” DeSano said. “These are free-roam arenas. You’re actually walking through digital worlds, moving through spaces as if you’re really there.”

The experience is designed to be accessible to people of all ages and physical abilities. DreamPark offers modified play for children and seniors and even allows spectators to follow along on their phones by scanning a QR code.

“It bridges the gap,” DeSano said. “Maybe you bring your kids, or maybe you bring your mom because she’s always wanted to see Paris. We can put her in Paris. We can take a classroom to ancient Egypt. We can let someone in assisted living catch butterflies in augmented reality. It’s about awe-inspiring shared moments you can’t get anywhere else.”

He added that Samanea Mall, which has reinvented itself in recent years as an entertainment hub, was a natural fit. DreamPark, along with rock climbing gyms, escape rooms, and a trampoline park, extends the mall’s transformation into a destination for interactive experiences.

“People don’t just want to go to a movie anymore; they want to be in the movie,” DeSano said. “They don’t just want to play a video game; they want to be inside the game. That’s the future of entertainment and that’s what we’re bringing here.”

Guests reserve time slots in advance, with most play sessions lasting about 30 minutes. Between rounds, staff disinfect and recharge the headsets. Each player also receives a physical bracelet with a QR code that tracks scores and achievements across visits.

DeSano said the technology will continue to evolve, with new adventures rolling out every few months. His long-term vision includes expanding beyond entertainment into education and wellness.

“At the end of the day, it’s about getting people off the couch and into the real world, but in a way that feels magical,” he said. “Where do you want to go today — the ocean, the pyramids, Jurassic Park? We can take you there.”

DreamPark at MetaVersive Arena is set to open on Sept. 26 and will be open seven days a week on the second floor of Samanea Mall, at the top of the escalator near The Cheesecake Factory entrance on the second floor (1500 Old Country Road) in Westbury. Reservations can be made at visitdreampark.com.