Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club to host social media safety panel

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club is set to host a panel titled “Social Media, Mental Health & the Crisis Facing America’s Youth,” which will bring together community leaders and experts.

The panel will be at the club at 135 Forest Ave in Locust Valley, on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m., and it will explore the growing mental and physical health challenges affecting young people and the role of social media.

Laura J. Morizio, clinical director of Coast Psychology in Oyster Bay, will moderate the discussion.

Panelists will include Division Chief of Adolescent Medicine at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital Allison Eliscu, Locust Valley Superintendent of Schools Kristen Turnow, state Assembly Member Charles D. Lavine, FBI Special Agent Justine L. Atwood, and New York Police Department Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Antonio Pagan.

Panelists will discuss the sharp rise in anxiety and depression among youth and social media’s effects on relationships and attention spans. They will examine how schools, government, and law enforcement can protect children on line and provide parents with safety tips.

This event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, contact Tara Butler Sahai at the Boys & Girls Club at 516-759-5437 Ext. 214 or tara.butler-sahai@gbbgc.org.