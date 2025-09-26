Man dead after being hit by school bus in Floral Park

A man was killed after being hit by a school bus in Floral Park.

A 63-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a school bus while crossing a Floral Park street, police said.

Nassau County Police Officers found a man who had been struck by a school bus while crossing the street near Plainfield Avenue and Magnolia Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:45 a.m.

The man suffered body trauma and was transported to a nearby NYU Langone hospital for treatment, police said. He was later pronounced deceased by a hospital physician.

The driver of the 2018 Chevy school bus was a 69-year-old woman who remained at the scene when police arrived. Police said there were no children on the bus when the crash occurred.

Officials did not respond to questions about the man’s identity or what school district the bus was from.

An investigation is ongoing.