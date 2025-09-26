Great Neck Library participates in ‘The Great Give Back’

The Great Neck Library will participate in charitable kid-friendly events through October.

The Great Neck Library is participating in the community service initiative “The Great Give Back.” The mission is to provide opportunities for patrons of the public libraries of New York State to participate in meaningful service-oriented experiences and charitable donations.

All above events are at the Great Neck Library located at 159 Bayview Ave., in Great Neck. The program was created by the Suffolk County Public Library Directors Association and the Suffolk Cooperative Library System, in conjunction with the Nassau Library System.

One event is a diaper drive in the main library’s children’s room through October. All diapers will be donated to the Allied Foundation.

Another event is a words of encouragement swap, in which participants can leave a nice message for someone else to grab. This will take place at the main library children’s room Oct. 12 to 18.

The library will also host a children’s costume drop-and-shop on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main library children’s room. Participants can drop off old costumes and dress-up ware and pick up needed new ones.

Also on Oct. 18 will be a no-sew tie blanket event from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Level’s Teen Center. Participants will create colorful tie blankets from fleece to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. This program is for teens in 7th grade and up.

On Oct. 25, the library will host a first responder kit event from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the main library’s large multipurpose room.

Participants can create cards and small canvas bags to donate to local first responders. Kits will also include much-needed items like lip balm, trail mix, and more. The library requests participants “dress for a mess.”

Registration is required. Great Neck cardholders and residents can register online, in person, or via phone. Non-residents are welcome as walk-ins, as space allows.

For more information, contact Great Neck Library at (516) 466-8055.