Herricks student-musician named 2026 LIAA Scholar-Artist

Herricks High School senior Edwin Ko has been named a 2025-2026 Long Island Arts Alliance Scholar-Artist. He is one of only 20 high school students across Long Island to earn this distinction and one of just four recognized in the music category.

The LIAA recognizes exceptional students for their outstanding achievements in the arts across five disciplines: visual arts, music, theater, dance and media arts.

An accomplished alto saxophonist with expertise in both classical and jazz, Edwin is a key member of the district’s music program. He serves as a leader in the wind ensemble, blue jazz band and Pit Band and has proudly represented Herricks in the NYSSMA All-State Jazz Ensemble for the past two years.

Outside of school, Edwin holds leadership roles in the Nassau-Suffolk Jazz Band and other state and regional ensembles and has been featured at major events, including the recent “John Coltrane Legacy” concert.

“Edwin’s passion for music and his outstanding achievements set a high standard for our entire program,” said Anissa Arnold, district director of fine and performing arts. “He embodies the commitment, creativity and excellence that the Scholar-Artist award is designed to honor.”

LIAA’s Scholar-Artist Awards recognize students determined to be “the best of the best” on Long Island in both academics and in the arts. The program is endorsed by the New York State School Music Association, the New York State Art Teachers Association, the

Nassau and Suffolk chapters of the New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education and the Nassau and Suffolk Art Supervisors Associations.