Herricks students focus on teamwork during 6Cs Day activities

Fifth graders at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School came together for 6Cs Day on Sept. 22, celebrating the district’s “Portrait of a Graduate” competencies: collaboration, communication, critical thinking, creative innovation, compassion, and confidence.

Students were grouped with peers from different classes to tackle challenges, from solving puzzles to untangling human chains. Their teamwork, creativity and encouragement were on full display as they supported one another through each activity.

“It was inspiring to see our fifth graders embrace each challenge with enthusiasm and kindness, showing true growth in every one of the 6Cs,” said Center Street principal Brennen Bierwiler. “This special day reminded us all of the amazing potential of our students have when they work together and support one another.”