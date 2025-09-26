Port Washington’s Lutheran Church of Our Savior to celebrate 110th anniversary

Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Port Washington will hold a weekend-long celebration for its 110th anniversary.

The Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Port Washington, located at 12 Franklin Ave., will celebrate its 110th anniversary with a weekend of events that combine German traditions, music and film.

The festivities kick off Friday, Oct. 24, with an Oktoberfest-themed evening in the church gym. Attendees can enjoy bratwurst, German potato salad, apple strudel and a cash bar offering beer and wine. The evening will also feature a mini concerto of Bach pieces performed by the church’s organist, Federico Teti. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event is open to the public.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the church will screen the 2003 historical film “Luther,” dramatizing the life of Martin Luther. The film stars Joseph Fiennes and Alfred Molina and explores the origins of the Reformation, which now influences more than 540 million worshippers worldwide. Moviegoers are invited to bring chairs, blankets, and pillows for the 6:30 p.m. showing.

The celebration concludes Sunday, Oct. 26, on Reformation Sunday with a worship service at 10 a.m., followed by brunch. Attendees are encouraged to wear red, symbolizing the Holy Spirit and honoring those who sacrificed their lives for their beliefs.

The Lutheran Church of Our Savior is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and emphasizes inclusivity, welcoming all individuals in their entirety. For more information or to reserve a spot at any of the events, call 516-767-0603.