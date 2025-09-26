North Hempstead to host Fall Family Festival

The Town of North Hempstead has announced that the Fall Family Festival will return to North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington on Oct. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

“I always remind people that North Hempstead is a family-friendly town, and this Family Festival is a perfect example,” North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “We want our neighbors and their families to kick off the autumn season with a little something for everyone and this festival does just that.”

The fifth annual event will feature live music throughout the day and many free, fall-themed activities, including a pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, train rides, character meet-and-greets, craft fairs, a spooky slime bar, and, new this year, food trucks along with a beer and wine tent. Residents are encouraged to bring their beach chairs to enjoy the live musical performances.

Admission and parking are free. For more information about the event, call 311 or 516-869-6311.