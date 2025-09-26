Steve Rhoads honors local trailblazers at third annual Women of Distinction ceremony

State Sen. Steve Rhoads honored 17 women from throughout his district at an annual ceremony.

On Sept. 18, state Sen. Steve Rhoads celebrated the achievements of 17 women at his third annual Women of Distinction ceremony, held at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library. The event recognized women whose leadership, dedication and service have profoundly shaped the communities across Rhoads’ district.

From the moment honorees entered the auditorium to the stirring sound of bagpipes, the energy in the room was electric. Attendees erupted into applause, signaling deep appreciation for the honorees’ contributions.

The ceremony opened with Girl Scout Troop 3009 from Judy Jacobs Parkway Elementary School leading the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Mairead Hill Hotz of Wantagh performing the National Anthem and a prayer from Reverend Iwy Patel-Yatri and Pastor Rosa Larios of Hicksville United Methodist Church.

Entertainment added to the celebratory atmosphere, with a dance performance by Hollie Werner of 5678 Dance Studio in Levittown and a piano performance by internationally award-winning pianist Felicia Garramone of Levittown, showcasing the vibrant local arts community.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly delivered the keynote address. She emphasized the importance of service, perseverance and using one’s talents to strengthen the community.

Each honoree’s biography was read aloud, highlighting their unique contributions—from volunteerism and advocacy to leadership in education, business, and the arts.

“These extraordinary women show us every day that one person’s courage, vision, and dedication can transform a community. Their achievements inspire all of us to work harder, dream bigger, and leave a lasting mark on the world,” Rhaods said.

Honorees:

Susan Maher (Levittown)

Nanda Sundri (East Meadow)

Farah Abidi (East Meadow)

Judith Bongiovi (Seaford)

Janet Goller (Bellmore)

Nina Lanci (Bellmore)

Dr. Nancy Kaplan (Merrick)

Marie Testa (Merrick)

Shashi Malik (Wantagh)

Deirdre Trumpy (Wantagh)

Laura Dupkin Memisha (Wantagh)

Donna Rivera-Downey (Hicksville)

Catherine Gabreski (Farmingdale)

Jennifer Biren (Old Bethpage)

Gina McGovern (Bethpage)

Cheryl Dender (Plainview)

Maryanne Hyland (Westbury)