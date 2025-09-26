21 Roslyn High School seniors recognized as National Merit Commended Students

Roslyn High School principal Dave Lazarus and Director of Guidance and Counseling Tanya Baptiste with the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Students.

Some 21 Roslyn High School seniors have been named Commended Students in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The seniors named are Graydon Archondo, Safiya Bhuiyan, Tessla Chan, Hannah Goldberg, Emily Guillon, Sarah Guillon, Mahin Gupta, Alexander Guttell, Theodore Hua, Serin Jo, Sarah Kruger, Zachary Lee, Maxwell Lippmann, Daniela Lumetta, Julia Rehill, Brian Toh, Wilbur Wei, Elizabeth Yadgarov, Raymond Zhang, Ava Zokai and Gavin Zucker.

The students are among 34,000 Commended Students nationwide recognized for their academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2026 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, they placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the competition by taking the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.