Roslyn
Community Events

Roslyn Middle School honors retiring principal with bench dedication

Sitting (L.) to (R.): Roslyn Middle School co-president Jocelyn Wasserman, Roslyn Middle School principal Craig Johanson.
Standing (L.) to (R.) Incoming Roslyn Middle School principal Justin Gabrus, Roslyn Middle School assistant principal Christopher Roth, Superintendent Allison Brown, Roslyn Middle School assistant principal Melissa Hornik. Sitting (L.) to (R.): Roslyn Middle School co-president Jocelyn Wasserman, Roslyn Middle School principal Craig Johanson.
Photo provided by Roslyn School District

The Roslyn Middle School Parent Faculty Association honored retiring principal Craig Johanson with a bench dedication Thursday, Sept. 18, as a tribute to his years of leadership, guidance and dedication to students and staff.

The bench, placed in front of the main entrance, symbolizes the impact Johanson has had on the school community, fostering a welcoming, supportive and inspiring environment.

Superintendent Allison Brown, along with faculty, staff and community members, gathered to celebrate his contributions and leave a permanent reminder of his commitment to Roslyn Middle School.

