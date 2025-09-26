Sunshine, spirit and Mustang pride shine at Mineola homecoming

School spirit and face paint were on full display at Mineola High School homecoming.

On Sept. 20, Mineola High School’s homecoming was a picture-perfect celebration of Mustang pride and community enthusiasm.

Under bright, sunny skies, hundreds of faithful fans lined the streets for the homecoming parade and then filled the stands at Hampton Stadium for an afternoon of football and festivities.

The post-parade ceremony began with Mineola High School principal Rory Parnell welcoming the crowd and introducing the Mineola High School homecoming court to uproarious applause.

By the time the Mineola Mustangs took the field to face the Clarke Rams, the crowd was in a festive and energetic mood – waving pom-poms, chanting and dancing along with the Mustangs cheerleaders.

At halftime, the cheerleaders took the field for a lively performance while the marching band prepared to wow the crowd with its futuristic new show, “The Only Way Out.”

The band and color guard pulled out all the stops, delivering a spectacular performance. Every one of their 123 members hit every note, every step and every twirl with precision.

Prior to the parade and homecoming night, the Mineola High School Mustangs Cheer Team visited Mineola’s Meadow Drive, Hampton Street and Jackson Avenue schools for special pep rallies.

Young students got an energetic dose of Homecoming spirit on Sept. 18 the cheer team visited each school for special pep rallies.

The cheerleaders paraded through hallways lined with excited learners, exchanging high-fives and filling the buildings with smiles and enthusiasm. After their entrances, each school gathered in the gymnasium or out on the field, where the Cheer Team performed a

spirited routine, invited learners and teachers to run through the “cheer tunnel” and posed for photos.

The pep rallies provided a spirited kickoff to Homecoming and gave younger students a meaningful opportunity to connect with high school learners and join in the homecoming excitement in a fun and positive way.

The district is grateful to everyone who marched in the parade, lined the streets, filled the stands and brought the Mustang energy that made this homecoming truly unforgettable.