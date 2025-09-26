Willets Road seventh graders enjoy week of outdoor learning

Seventh-grade students at Willets Road recently participated in the school’s annual Outdoor Education Program, a weeklong experience that has been a beloved part of the seventh-grade curriculum for more than 30 years.

The program brought the entire seventh grade together for four nights of camping, daily teacher-led classes and community-building activities. Students learned and worked collaboratively during mealtimes and evening programs, gaining real-world experience beyond the classroom.

Through guided discovery, communal living and hands-on exploration, students strengthened their character, developed a deeper understanding of the natural world and built positive social connections.

Principal Christine Dragone shared that children returned home eager to share stories about the trip and the lasting impact it had on them.

“The experience helps students develop skills in leadership and communication, gain self-confidence from traveling away from home and form new friendships with their peers,” said principal Dragone. “It also provides opportunities to experience communal living, learn about human and environmental interrelationships and building awareness of current environmental issues.”

For more than three decades, Outdoor Education has served as a meaningful rite of passage for seventh graders at Willets Road, creating memories and lessons that extend far beyond middle school.