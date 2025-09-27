Philip Edward Fisher to perform at Adelphi University on Oct. 5

A world-renowned pianist will take the stage on Adelphi University’s campus on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Philip Edward Fisher will play at the Westermann Stage in the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, an event that can be viewed in person and will also be livestreamed.

During his Adelphi PAC concert, Fisher will perform three works composed by Polish-born Frederic Chopin: “Variations Brillantes”, “Fantasie in F minor “and “Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor.”

The concert will also include Haydn’s “Fantasia in C Major” along with works by Corigliano, Mompou and Scriabin.

Adelphi has said that the program is subject to change.

Fisher has played at Adelphi on multiple occasions, most recently in 2023. He has also appeared at the university in 2016 and 2013.

Fisher was born in 1979 in Birmingham, England and began taking piano lessons at the age of 9. One year later, he gave his first public performance and he made his concerto debut at the age of 12.

Fisher is widely recognized as a unique performer of refined style and exceptional versatility, and has since made appearances across the world.

Some of the most notable places Fisher has performed include the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Copenhagen Philharmonic, Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra, Cabrillo Festival Orchestra, and the symphonies of Albany, San Antonio, Toledo and The Juilliard School.

Fisher holds degrees from the Royal Academy of Music and The Juilliard School. In 2001, he was granted the Julius Isserlis Scholarship by the Royal Philharmonic Society of London and was elected an associate of the Royal Academy of Music as part of their honours list for 2016.

Tickets for the concert start at $35, with discounts available to seniors, students, Adelphi alumni and employees. The concert begins at 3 p.m.