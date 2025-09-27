Northwell Health expands cardiology services with Hicksville location

Northwell Health has opened a new cardiology center in Hicksville, giving people in the community a nearby place to go for heart-related treatment.

The Northwell Cardiovascular Institute officially opened in May at 501 South Broadway. It occupies a 3,100-square-foot prebuilt medical space and cost Northwell $992,000 in renovations.

Hospital officials said the newest center is part of Northwell’s Cardiovascular Institute expansion and brings state-of-the-art cardiac services directly to Hicksville. It offers a full spectrum of care, from noninvasive evaluations to interventional procedures. On-site diagnostic capabilities, including echocardiography and stress testing, are also available at the new facility.

“Expanding our cardiology footprint in Hicksville is a key step toward meeting the growing need for specialized heart care in the region,” said Joseph Baglio, the senior vice president of Northwell’s Eastern Region ambulatory services. “It allows patients to access advanced cardiac expertise without leaving their community.”

Lawrence Ong, the vice president of cardiac services for Northwell’s Eastern Region, which extends from Glen Cove through Suffolk County, said the new center filled a need for an underserved population.

“Before we opened this office, where would patients go? Well, they would have to go pretty far,” he said.

Ong said Northwell has been expanding its cardiology services to ensure that everyone on Long Island can be treated quickly.

‘We only have an hour and a half from when a patient starts to have chest pain to get in there and open a blockage,” he said about the importance of having cardiology centers close by for people.

Ong said that over the past 10 years, the eastern region has grown from six cardiology centers to 24.

Ong said Northwell recruited Dr. Basavaraj Veeranna Desai, who has over 25 years of experience, for the new Hicksville location. Three other cardiologists also work in the new center.

“This new location reflects Northwell Health Physician Partners’ ongoing commitment to expanding community-based care and improving access to advanced cardiac services across Long Island and beyond, especially for the South Asian community,” Desai said in a statement.

Ong said the space used to be a physical therapy center before being converted by Northwell into a cardiology facility.