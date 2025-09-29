25 Herricks students selected for NYSSMA All-State Music Festival

Herricks High School proudly announces that 25 of its student-musicians have been selected as All-State performers by the New York State School Music Association.

These outstanding students have been invited to perform at the NYSSMA All-State Music Festival, scheduled for this December in Rochester, New York. Selection to the All-State Festival represents the highest musical honor for a school musician in New York State.

To earn this distinction, students must be members in good standing of their Herricks ensembles and achieve a perfect score in a rigorous audition that includes a solo performance, sight-reading, and scales before a certified adjudicator. More than 6,000 high school sophomores and juniors audition each year, with only about 800 accepted statewide.

The 2025 Herricks All-State musicians are: Hana Cheng (piccolo), Griffin Chiu (jazz drum set), Regina Choi (flute), Adam Chu (cello), Sarah Jeong (cello), Julia Jusiega (flute), Skylar Kiang (flute), Edwin Ko (alto saxophone/jazz alto saxophone), Julia Lam (violin), Claire Lee (cello), Isabella Liao (cello), Angelina Liu (violin), Isabella Marzo (jazz alto voice/alto 2), Miles Cohen tenor 1), Madelyn Glennon (soprano 1), Rohan Nair (bass 1), Aarthi Palaniappan (bassoon), Nicolas Quan (jazz lead trumpet), Tessa Shelley (soprano1), Lawrence Song (french horn), Rebecca Song (flute), Emma Su (french horn), Tyler Tsai (violin), Maximus Wong (jazz tenor saxophone), and Jeremy Yu (flute).

This achievement also reflects the dedication of the entire Herricks music department, which has nurtured the musical growth of these students from their earliest years.

The students are currently under the direction of high school music educators Scott Stickley, Louise O’Hanlon, Catherine Birke and James Ludwig.

“These students demonstrate leadership in their Herricks ensemble and in the Tri-M Music Honor Society,” said Anissa Arnold, director of music and performing arts. “As always, we are very proud of these musical accomplishments. Congratulations to each of these students and to all the music teachers from K–12 who have supported them along the way to this milestone.”

While in Rochester, the students will rehearse and perform with nationally recognized conductors in elite ensembles, including symphonic band, wind ensemble, symphony orchestra, chamber orchestra and mixed choir.