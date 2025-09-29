Crime blotter 10.2

15-year-old bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle

A 15-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a car driven a 75-year-old man on Branch Boulevard in Woodmere at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, according to Nassau County police.

Police said the driver was heading northbound on Branch Boulevard when he collided with a 15-year-old boy on his bike, also traveling northbound.

Police said the teenager suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene, and no further injuries were reported, police said. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Man charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer

A Long Beach man was charged with criminal impersonation in the first degree after Nassau police found him in possession of Long Beach police identification on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in Freeport, county police said.

Police said three individuals, one woman and two men, were in the vicinity of Babylon Turnpike and Colonial Avenue in Freeport, and that the woman and one man left as they approached.

Ariel Espinal, 35, remained and was found to be in possession of a City of Long Beach Police Detective’s shield and identification card, police said. He told police that he was a law enforcement employee when asked, though the investigation revealed the shield and ID were fraudulent, police said.

Police said Espinal is charged with first-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree forgery, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Man charged with burglary after allegedly attempting to change residence’s locks

A Queens Man is charged with burglary in the second degree after he allegedly attempted to change the locks at a Herricks residence on Friday, Sept. 12, Nassau County police said.

Police said Saj Shahriar, 47, was found trying to change the locks at 255 North St. in Herricks. They stated that he claimed to have a rental lease for the property, but an investigation revealed that he had “no legal rights to the property.”

Police said Shahriar is charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and forgery in the second degree.

Police said anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Shahriar should contact the 516-573-6353 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, they said.

15-year-old arrested following high school bomb threat

A 15-year-old boy is charged with making a terroristic threat on Tuesday, Sept. 16 in Lido Beach for calling in a bomb threat, Nassau County police said.

Police said the investigation showed the teen was “responsible for a bomb threat made to Long Beach High School” via phone call.

Police said he was charged with making a terroristic threat, and he was released on an appearance ticket.

56-year-old man died after being crushed by trailer, forklift at work site

A 56-year-old man was crushed between a tractor-trailer and a lull forklift while unloading pallets at a work site on Wednesday, Sept. 24, in Baldwin, Nassau County police said.

Police said the victim was unloading building materials when the incident occurred and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

Police said the county’s homicide squad is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Unidentified woman found dead in water

An unidentified female body was found dead in Mildurn Pond in Baldwin on Sunday, Sept. 28, Nassau County police said.

Police said the cause of death is undetermined, and the body was pronounced at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Man allegedly drives under the influence while holding 5 month old

A Roosevelt man is charged with an aggravated DWI after allegedly driving intoxicated while holding a five-month-old child on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said.

Police said officers had stopped Luis Monge Saldivar, 25, for a vehicle and traffic law stop when they witnessed the vehicle’s failure to maintain its lane. Police said officers observed him with the five-month-old boy and conducted an investigation, which found him intoxicated. Police said Saldivar initially resisted arrest, but was placed into custody wihtout incident shortly after.

The child was released to a family member, police said. Police said Saldivar is charged with an aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations.

Pedestrian struck by car, in critical but stable condition

A 68-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in North Merrick on Sunday, Sept. 28, at approximately 7:20 p.m., according to Nassau County police.

Police said an 85-year-old man was driving eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue when the car he was driving struck the pedestrian near the intersection of North Drive. The victim sustained head trauma and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said the man is in critical but stable condition, and that the driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, they said.

Man charged with arson after setting car on fire

A Garden City man is charged with arson in the third degree after he allegedly set a vehicle on fire in Mineola on Saturday, Sept. 27 at approximately 4:10 a.m., according to Nassau County police.

Police said Glenn Annesley, 62, entered a 2011 Toyota parked near Herricks Road and Jackson Avenue and set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene. The vehicle “sustained significant damage,” but no injuries were reported, police said.

Annesley was located at a nearby hospital at 4:00 p.m. and was placed under arrest, police said.

Police said Annesley is charged with arson in the third degree, and he has three active county warrants. Police said he will “be arraigned when medically practical.”