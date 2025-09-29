Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Byron Quintanilla, a local gladiator

Great Neck has always been a town of stories, journeys and new beginnings. For one local, attorney Byron Quintanilla of ASK Quintanilla Law PLLC, those stories aren’t just something he hears in the office; they’re the very reason he opened his doors here.

Born and raised on Long Island, Byron watched his parents navigate the complex U.S. immigration system after they left Guatemala in the 1980s.

“I saw the confusion, the fear, and the lack of support,” he recalled. “That’s when I knew I wanted to be a voice and a gladiator for working-class families like mine.”

How it Started – Cómo Empezó

Great Neck is known as a town of smart and savvy immigrants seeking the American Dream. While the Persians, Asians and religious community get plenty of airtime, there are many other vibrant racial and ethnic groups here, too.

Namely, our large Hispanic and Latino population. Byron has deep roots and connections within the diverse Great Neck community, a natural fit for Byron’s law practice. (Did you know, while all Hispanics are Latinos, not all Latinos are Hispanic). Now you know.

Being an entrepreneur comes naturally to Byron, and to many in his inner circle. Byron purposefully set up his own boutique practice in his hometown, rather than joining a prestigious NYC law firm with a polished marble lobby and a fancy reception.

More and more, the American Dream means owning your own business, which affords freedom, dignity and stability. Indeed, just look up and down Middle Neck Road and its tertiary streets. Our town has many thriving service businesses owned and operated by immigrants and Next Gen, just like Byron.

How its Going – Como Va

Starting out wasn’t easy. Without a big-firm name behind him, Byron had to build trust, case by case, one client at a time. However, that challenge ultimately became his strength.

“Clients don’t get lost here,” he said. “We don’t treat cases like files—we treat our clients like they matter, because they do.” Byron’s philosophy towards his business is simple: Every case is personal, every client a part of the family. With fewer resources compared to larger firms, Byron relies on technology, creativity and efficiency. The result? A lean law firm that delivers strong, cost-effective results.

A specialist in both immigration law and personal injury law, Byron’s work is deeply personal. Immigration law, because that’s the story of his own family. Personal injury, because he believes working-class families deserve a fair shot when they’re up against bigger fish.

“Yo te cuido” is Byron’s motto. He will take care of you. As an aside, I have known Byron as a trusted law colleague for over five years. We share a suite of offices, regularly refer clients and collaborate.

Today, Byron’s law practice has grown into a solid resource in the neighborhood. Word-of-mouth referrals have been his best marketing strategy, and his reputation has flourished due to his diligence and empathy.

A newlywed, Byron is managing work/life balance very well, gracias. Of course, being a lawyer and a business owner presents many challenges but he is fortunate to have strong family support, especially when he puts in extra hours.

“Discipline and scheduling are everything,” he admited with a laugh. “But my ‘why’ keeps me focused—people come first, and profit follows.”

Speaking the Same Language—Literally

Another key factor? Byron’s bilingual, bicultural team. There is a constant need for trustworthy, bilingual legal services

“There’s no language barrier, no confusion,” he said. ” Hablas español. We speak Spanish with our clients, and more importantly, we understand our clients’ diverse backgrounds and cultures.”

All too often, there is a fear and distrust that they carry into the legal process. Byron is very patient with his clients and brings them a sense of calm. He is there to protect them.

Looking Ahead

Today, Byron is living the headlines and is equipped to do battle. There is a rising demand in immigration expertise, including asylum, family petitions and removal defense. Byron has also taken on more personal injury cases, which impacts the livelihood of many working-class families. He also regularly collaborates with law colleagues on cases, given his fluency in Spanish.

The next five years? Byron hopes to expand his staff while maintaining the personal touch, grow bilingual services, and continue building bridges between the legal system and those who need it most.

And for young attorneys dreaming of hanging their own shingle, Byron has plenty of advice, which is both practical and hopeful: “Lean on mentors, community, and technology. Be fearless, but patient. Don’t chase numbers, focus on relationships. Above all, small can be powerful, if rooted in purpose.

Beyond the office, Byron has been a visible advocate, hosting “Know Your Rights” workshops, appearing on Spanish-language media outlets like Univision, Telemundo, and TV Azteca, and attending church events, cultural festivals, and resource fairs across Nassau County.

Oh, and just in case you go beyond the New York State borders, Byron is also licensed to practice in California. If you wish to reach Byron Quintanilla, Esq., email <byron@askquintanillalaw.com> or, drop by at 100 Middle Neck Road in Great Neck.

