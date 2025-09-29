Landmark on Main Street to celebrate 30th anniversary honoring ex-executive director

Landmark on Main Street is hosting a 30th anniversary gala, honoring past Executive Director, Laura Mogul and her husband, Mark Mogul.

Landmark on Main Street, located at 232 Main Street in Port Washington, invites the community to join in celebrating the cultural theater’s 30th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 18. Landmark will be honoring Ex-Executive Director Laura Mogul and her husband Mark Mogul.

The gala will also honor Port Washington’s Parent Resource Center for their contribution to the community throughout their 45 years.

The evening will begin with a Cocktail Party at Finn MacCool’s featuring a menu created especially for our gala. The night then moves to Landmark on Main Street’s Jeanne Rimsky Theater for a performance by Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives.

Tickets are available at three levels. Full evening tickets are $300 and include an all-inclusive Cocktail Party at Finn MacCool’s and VIP seating for the performance with Open Bar. VIP Concert Tickets are $150 and include VIP seating for the performance with Open Bar. Concert-only tickets will be available for sale starting Sept. 15. Sponsorships, Journal Ads & Underwriting opportunities are available now.

Laura and Mark Mogul have lived in Port Washington since 1987, where they raised three daughters.

Mark Mogul is a software and financial consultant. He has managed technology for many international manufacturing companies and is currently employing his talents in the service of Landmark.

Laura Mogul’s career in marketing included Revlon, J Walter Thompson and two tech start-ups. Prior to becoming the executive director at Landmark in 2015, she held leadership positions at the Port Washington School Board, Port Summer Show (founding member), Community Synagogue and Relay for Life.

After retiring from Landmark in 2021, Laura served as interim executive director at the Tilles Center and interim executive director at Landmark. She (re) retired in June 2025.

The Parent Resource Center has been an integral part of our community since 1980, bringing together families with young children to play, learn, grow and make lifelong friendships. They provide parenting workshops, social events, summer enrichment programs, recreational outings, and a myriad of developmental classes.

Their Outreach Program helps local families gain access to early childhood educational opportunities through their “Stepping Stones” preschool readiness classes, summer enrichment program, ESL classes and scholarships to PRC programs.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives bring unmatched talent and showmanship to any stage, blending country, rockabilly, gospel, and bluegrass into one unforgettable performance. With amazing musicianship and boundless energy, they celebrate the roots of American music while creating a sound that is fresh, dynamic, and uniquely their own.

The Landmark’s “Cheers to 30 Years” Gala with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will commence at 5 p.m. with Finn MacCool’s Cocktail Party. An awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater at 7:15 p.m. and the night will conclude with a performance in the theater at 8 p.m.

More information is available on the website, www.landmarkonmainstreet.org – or by calling the Landmark Box Office at (516) 767-6444.