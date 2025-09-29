Levittown School District highlights completed capital projects over the summer

Levittown Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Michael Fabiano highlighted completed capital projects from over the summer at the latest board of education meeting.

Several capital funds projects were completed throughout the Levittown School District over the summer.

The completed projects were highlighted at the district’s Wednesday, Sept. 17, board of education meeting.

“Many people think we’re off and we’re resting during the summer, but actually there’s a tremendous amount of work that goes on in the school district while most of the students are not here, “ Superintendent Todd Winch said.

Michael Fabiano, the district’s assistant superintendent for business, shared a similar sentiment,

“Summer really is the busiest time for the facilities department,” he said.

Fabiano said fire alarm and public address system replacements were done at five elementary schools, with additional security system upgrades currently in progress.

Ceiling and lighting replacement, asbestos abatement and floor tile replacement at Abbey Lane Elementary School and Northside Elementary School in 38 classrooms were among the projects, he said.

Abbey Lane also got new roofing, masonry repairs, asbestos abatement of hallway floor tile and carpeting removed from its library, while Northside received new ceilings, lighting, floor tile abatement and new vinyl flooring in 18 classrooms.

Division High School received new roofing, masonry repairs, asbestos abatement of hallway floor tile and hallway plaster ceiling, new hallway ceilings, lighting adjustments and work to its main lobby.

Gardiners Avenue Elementary School and MacArthur High School had new flooring and furniture put in.

Fabiano said Wisdom Lane Middle School saw the most change over the summer. The school received new roofing, masonry repairs, installed new tennis courts, renovated the boys and girls locker rooms and offices, installed new sport court flooring in the cafeteria, put new epoxy floors in shop classrooms, abated hallway floor tile, added new floor tile and added unit ventilators in the library.

There were also seven renovated bathrooms between Salk Middle School and East Broadway Elementary School. East Broadway also received new basketball hoops this summer.

Throughout the district, 18 bottle filler stations were installed, 48 classrooms were painted, roughly 6,000 linear feet of hallways were painted and 30 classroom floors were abated and replaced.

Fabiano said solar canopies were completed at five locations throughout the district and are now generating power.

He said there are several projects planned for the future as well, including the completion of the MacArthur and the Levittown Memorial Education Center solar arrays, new playgrounds at Gardiners and Abbey, lead water testing, completion of work at the B&G complex, the continued installation of new fire alarms, PA systems and security measures across the district, and replacing the tracks at the Levittown Memorial Education Center and Abbey Lane.

Fabiano said the district is also preparing for next summer’s capital work.