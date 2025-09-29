St. Peter of Alcantara holds first food drive

Volunteers from Paul D. Schreiber High School’s Key Club helped distribute flyers and collect donations for St. Peter of Alcantara’s first food drive.

St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church held its first food drive Saturday, Sept. 20, at Stop & Shop, gathering thousands of pounds of food and more than $600 in cash donations to support families in need.

Volunteers from Paul D. Schreiber High School, including members of the Key Club, joined Stop & Shop employees at 65 Shore Road, and staff from St. Peter’s Food Pantry to distribute flyers and collect donations throughout the day.

Coldwell Banker American Homes designed and printed more than 1,000 flyers for the effort.

Shoppers filled boxes and bags with food that was delivered directly to the pantry, which serves more than 500 Port Washington residents each year. Cash donations will be used to purchase additional food items.

Richard Law, a volunteer for the food pantry, called the event a “huge success” and praised the generosity of the community.

“The support from Port Washington residents ensures we can continue to provide meals and assistance to families facing food insecurity,” Law said.