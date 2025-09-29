Donald Trump visits Bethpage Black for Ryder Cup

President Donald Trump and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman (L. to R.) attended the Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Blake Golf Course.

President Donald Trump was a visitor to Long Island for the Ryder Cup, the biannual golf tournament pitting the 12 best U.S. golfers against the 12 best European golfers, at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale.

Trump landed at Republic Airport on Friday morning, Sept. 26, and was welcomed at the golf course for the first day of the three-day tournament.

Trump was greeted with a “U.S.A.” chant as he arrived in the stands.

According to published reports, Trump, who was accompanied by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, for the trip, left the tournament at around 12:30 p.m.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman called it an honor to host Trump for the international event.

“The crowd loved him, and he thoroughly enjoyed his time here,” the county executive said.

Blakeman said the encounter wasn’t just for pleasure since he and the president were also able to discuss politics.

“We had an extensive conversation about important issues concerning the nation and the region,” he said.

Blakeman had said prior to the tournament that roughly 250,000 people were expected to travel to the region for the Ryder Cup, which would generate an estimated $160 million for Long Island.

Trump, who is known as an avid golfer himself, has owned or managed many national golf clubs in places such as California, Washington, D.C., Florida, New Jersey, and Westchester. He also owns golf courses outside the United States in Ireland, Scotland and Dubai.

The president announced in August that he planned to attend the opening day of the tournament, while also supporting Team USA Captain Keegan Bradley.

Ultimately, the Europeans defeated Team USA on Sunday, claiming the trophy for the second straight time.

Afterwards, the team posted a video on social media, chanting “Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching Donald Trump?” while holding the Ryder Cup trophy.

Trump later responded on Truth Social, “Yes. I’m watching. Congratulations!”

The president has attended several sporting events since returning to office in January, including the New York Yankees’ home game on Sept. 11