Surveyor to draw boundary at Stillwell Park preserve after county transfer

The boundaries between the fields and the preserve at Stillwell Park in Woodbury will be clarified by a land surveyor, the town said.

The Town of Oyster Bay hired a surveyor to examine the preserve’s boundaries at Stillwell Woods Park in Woodbury, which will determine the breadth of the environmentally protected area. The town board unanimously approved the hire of GdB Geospatial of Melville for $97,000 at its Sept. 9 meeting to complete the project.

“Stillwell Park is a special place in our community, and the town is committed to protecting both the fields and the preserve. To ensure the permanent protection of the preserve, we are working with all stakeholders,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

The park is 287 acres and contains biking trails, sports fields and open space.

Saladino said the surveyor will “clarify” the boundary between the preserve and the park to ensure that the preserve is legally protected. He said the sports facilities will not expand into the preserve.

The town said the survey will take approximately five to six weeks and the park will continue its regular operations throughout that time.

The town’s ownership of the park was a recent development. The park was transferred from the county to the town in January, after a unanimous vote made by the Nassau County Legislature.

A Change.org petition titled “Save Our Stillwell Woods Preserve,” which has now reached over 1,900 signatures, said the property transfer occurred without proper safeguards, which could lead to “decimating wildlife habitat and picturesque trail vistas.” The petition calls for a map survey signed by a licensed land surveyor.

“Stillwell Woods Preserve is a special place on Long Island. It is unique in terms of terrain and variety of terrain. It should be preserved and treasured,” one user noted on the petition.

Nassau County Parks Commissioner Darcy Belyea commented on the petition and ensured residents that the proper steps are being taken

“The Town of Oyster Bay is taking all necessary steps regarding the smooth transfer of this property, including a land survey,” she wrote.

“Our priority has always been — and will continue to be — safeguarding open space so that families, athletes, and nature lovers can enjoy Stillwell for generations to come,” Saladino said.