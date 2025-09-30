Sweet Harbor Coffee prepares to open its doors in Roslyn

Joe Jensen, Alexis Jensen and their daughter are preparing to open their first business, Sweet Harbor Coffee.

A new spot for lattes, matcha and community connection is brewing in the Village of Roslyn.

Sweet Harbor Coffee, located at 1353 Old Northern Blvd., is preparing to open its doors in October.

The shop is the vision of Roslyn native Alexis Jensen and her husband Joe Jensen. She was first inspired by New York City’s coffee culture when she worked at Joe Coffee during graduate school.

“I just loved it. I fell in love with the coffee industry overall,” Jensen said. “From the farming aspects to the spaces coffee creates for people, it’s always been about more than just the cup. It’s about community.”

Jensen and her husband, who works in construction, designed and built the shop themselves.

They blended vintage details with an “East Coast summer vibe” using custom tiles, wood accents and curated artwork. The process unfolded while Jensen was pregnant with the couple’s first child, making the shop a true family project.

“People keep saying I had two babies, my daughter and the coffee shop, and it’s so true,” Jensen said. “She’s been with us every step of the way.”

When it opens, Sweet Harbor Coffee will feature a signature Brooklyn-roasted blend, traditional espresso drinks, drip coffee and a Japanese-style flash brew iced coffee.

The menu will also include a ceremonial-grade matcha program, seasonal specialty drinks like a maple sea salt latte and a cardamom rose vanilla chai, and a limited selection of baked goods from Diane’s Bakery.

In addition to coffee and pastries, the café will offer a rotating retail shelf with small-batch goods such as olive oil, biscotti, hats and sea salt, with selections evolving based on customer feedback.

For Jensen, opening Sweet Harbor is about more than serving coffee, it’s about creating a gathering space that Roslyn has long been missing.

“I always felt like this town would be great to have a coffee shop where people could really hang out,” she said. “Now to bring that dream home and start our family here at the same time, it feels like perfect timing.”

Sweet Harbor Coffee will announce its grand opening date later in October.