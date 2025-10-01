5 Locust Valley high schoolers named National Merit semifinalists

Adhvaith Sreenivas, Evan Rafiy, Abigail Vuong, Evie Bergman, Eunseo Choi, Justin Kwok and Grant Creedon (L. to R.) were recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Competition.

Locust Valley High School was well represented in the 71st Annual National Merit Scholarship Competition, with five students named semifinalists and two earning Commended Student status.

Seniors Evie Bergman, Eunseo Choi, Grant Creedon, Justin Kwok and Abigail Vuong are among 16,000 semi-finalists of the over 1.3 million students who entered the scholarship program by excelling on the PSAT/NMSQT exams.

These students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 6,930 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million.

Fellow seniors Evan Rafiy and Adhvaith Sreenivas were recognized as commended students for their academic promise.

Submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District