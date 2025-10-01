Songs of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s performed by Dream at Great Neck Library

The Great Neck Library will host an afternoon of hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s with instrumental tracks and a cappella on Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Dream, a vocal group, will sing songs such as All I Have To Do Is Dream, Fallin’ in Love with You, La Bamba, My Girl and Unchained Melody. Dream has performed at numerous libraries, restaurants, adult communities, hospitals, parks, antique car shows, graduations, anniversaries and birthday/holiday/backyard parties across Long Island and the New York City area. They also recently sang on the “Let the Good Times Roll” television show.

Registration is required. Great Neck cardholders and residents can register online, in person, or via phone. Non-residents are welcome as walk-ins, subject to space availability. For more information, contact Great Neck Library at (516) 466-8055 or email adultprogramming@greatnecklibrary.org.

The library is located at 159 Bayview Ave..