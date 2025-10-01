Plainview, Syosset, Jericho students awarded for environmental activism

Arnold Drucker (C.) awards Plainview-Old Bethpage, Syosset, and Jericho students with citations for their environmental activism

Plainview-Old Bethpage, Syosset, and Jericho students were honored for their environmental work in the community on Friday, Sept. 26.

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker awarded the students citations for their environmental activism.

“Led by Rathi Raja and Madhu Allu, these young scholars have dedicated countless hours to planting native species, removing invasive plants, and promoting biodiversity throughout their communities,” Drucker said. “Their commitment to environmental protection is truly inspiring, and I’m proud to recognize them for their leadership, hard work, and intense focus on creating a better, more sustainable future.”