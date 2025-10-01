Nassau County police identify girl, 15, killed 42 years ago

Susan Mann, age 15 at the time of her 1980 disappearance, was last seen in a striped top and a heart pendant, Nassau County police said.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that, using genealogy, they had identified a 42-year-old cold homicide case victim found in Freeport as Susan Mann, 15, of Queens.

Mann’s body was found by police in 1982 in a trash container at Cantor Glass Works, located at 421 North Main St. in Freeport, police said. The body was listed as “Jane Doe” on Nov. 4, 1982. Mann was reported missing in May of 1980,

Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 1, Mann’s body was identified using “investigative genealogy.”

Police released an image of what she was wearing the day of her disappearance — a striped top and a necklace with a heart pendant and the initial “K” inside.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

They request that anyone with information regarding the incident contact county crime stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, they said.