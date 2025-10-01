State begins repaving work on Sunrise Highway, Northern State Parkway

The state has allocated over $36 million for work on the Northern State Parkway and Sunrise Highway.

Repaving work has begun on state-funded roadway projects on the Northern State Parkway and Sunrise Highway, at a cost of over $36 million, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

Hochul said the funding is to improve travel and enhance safety for hundreds of thousands of motorists in the region.

“New Yorkers deserve and demand quality roads and bridges that allow them to get where they need to go safely, efficiently and with a minimum of hassles,” she said in a statement.

Work began on Monday, Sept. 29, on a project to renew roughly 50 lane miles of asphalt pavement on the Northern State Parkway from the New York Avenue overpass (Exit 40) in Huntington to the Wantagh State Parkway (Exit 33) in Westbury.

The $18.5 million project started work in the westbound lanes and will continue through what the state calls “the end of the 2025 construction season.” The state says crews will then return in the spring of 2026 to complete work on the eastbound lanes.

Reflective pavement markings will also be installed to increase visibility for drivers and more than 50 sidewalk ramps at parkway entrance and exit ramps will be upgraded to meet standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act, the state said.

A May 2024 announcement from the governor’s office said that nearly 166,000 cars travel daily on the Northern State Parkway.

Pavement restoration will also be done along sections of Sunrise Highway service roads and State Route 25 in Suffolk County.

The $17.7 million project will mill and resurface more than 60 lane miles of aging asphalt, beginning with the Sunrise Highway service roads from Manor Lane to Brentwood Road in the Town of Islip.

Both directions are scheduled to be completed this fall, according to the state.

Additional roadwork along Sunrise Highway, including more than 180 sidewalk ramp upgrades and new highly reflective pavement marking installations, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Major construction activities will take place during off-peak and overnight hours to reduce impacts to travel, according to the state.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said the investment is keeping people and the economy moving.

“These paving projects will provide smoother riding surfaces along some of Long Island’s most heavily traveled roadways and make the daily commute a little easier for hundreds of thousands of motorists who use these roads every day,” she said.

Hochul said the improvements will give commuters fewer headaches while on the roads.