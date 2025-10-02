America’s VetDogs 2025 5K Run & Dog Walk in Smithtown a ‘puptacular’ success for veterans

River, who was rescued from an abusive and neglectful household, is now living happily with soon-to-be-owner Nick Menna. The pair enjoyed the 2025 America’s VetDogs 5k Run & Dog Walk in Smithtown together.

Hundreds of runners, rottweilers, people and poodles — feet and paws alike — crossed the finish line at America’s VetDogs 11th annual 5k Run & Dog Walk in Smithtown on Sept. 27.

America’s VetDogs specializes in breeding, training and rehoming service dogs for veterans and first responders. The organization raises money to donate these dogs to veterans in need, free of cost.

Kimberley Grossmann, America’s VetDogs event coordinator, said that more than 500 people come out to the event every year to support the cause. “Last year we donated over $100,000,” Grossmann said.

Donations go towards the tireless efforts to train these practically perfect pups.

“It costs $50,000 to breed, raise and train one of our dogs,” Grossmann said. “All donations go directly towards our mission.”

America’s VetDogs’ mission is “to help those who have served our country honorably live with dignity and independence.” And what better way to accomplish this mission than with a loyal, four-legged companion?

“Our mission,” Grossman said, is “to place those dogs with people who have injuries, PTSD — things that veterans suffer with when they come home.”

The Smithtown community — regardless of their species — showed up to support this event, many attendees sharing encouraging stories of their own. Nick Menna of Commack Veterinary Center brought his persistent pup, River, to take part in the 5k this year.

River’s story is one of perseverance and strength, much like the veterans who served their country. He came to Menna from an abuse and neglect case two months prior.

“He was about 25 pounds underweight, he couldn’t walk, and he had severe pneumonia,” Menna said. “I took him in, and we’ve been treating him ever since — some PT, antibiotics and a whole lot of TLC — and he’s up and walking today.”

Menna plans to adopt River as a full-time furball companion of his family. “The first night we took him in, he slept in my bed, and I just couldn’t give him back up,” he said.

Others attended the event to emphasize the importance of community recognition towards veterans. One such attendee was James Brennan, deputy director of Suffolk County Veterans Service Agency, an organization that helps provide veterans with benefits and connects them with services for those in need.

“The most important thing about events like this is that they create awareness,” Brennan said. “The more awareness you have, the more you know to go look for the information.”

Suffolk County has one of the highest veteran populations in the country, and Brennan emphasizes the strong need for professional support for veterans on a daily basis. Events like the VetDog 5k aren’t just a tug on the leash, but a key to veterans who need support.

The 2025 5k Run & Dog Walk was filled with a lot of laughs — and even louder barks — and seemed to be a successful day of community and awareness for humans and hounds alike. The event ended with an award ceremony, and the Top Dog, Cali Dobrowolski, took first place in her class, representing her four-legged friends in a fetching way.

Community events like these are essential to supporting local veterans. Every person deserves to live comfortably, and if a service dog can offer assistance, support, and a little bit — okay, a lot — of love to a veteran in need, organizations like America’s Vetdogs and events like their 5k Run & Dog Walk make that a possibility.

While many organizations provide great services, Brennan explained, the common denominator is that people just don’t know they exist. “Events like these,” Brennan said, “they highlight those services, and highlight that awareness, and bring these services to those in need.”

If America’s VetDogs 5k Run & Dog Walk showed anything, it’s that with lots of laughs, and some even louder barks, no matter how you cross the finish line — on all fours or standing upright — a strong community brings people together.