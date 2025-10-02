Robin Garrison Bolling, president of the Westbury/New Cassel NAACP, shared her favorite Black woman-owned local business to celebrate National Women-Owned Businesses Day.

Oct. 2, is National Women-Owned Business Day. Women-owned businesses in the United States generate approximately $3.3 trillion annually and employ over $12 million , according to Wells Fargo’s 2025 Impact of Women-Owned Businesses report. We’ve seen the power of women business owners firsthand: As part of the female-founded, family-owned-and-operated media company, Schneps Media, our annual Power Women events across New York City and Long Island regularly recognize the success of female leaders.

Women-owned businesses are growing rapidly. This is especially true among Black women, despite the disproportionate amount of obstacles they face (sometimes referred to as “misogynoir” — a portmanteau that speaks to the intersecting challenges facing black women due to racial and gender bias). If Black women achieved the average revenue of white women, according to the Wells Fargo report, they would add $409 billion to the U.S. economy annually; if they achieved the average revenue of Black men, they would add $1.8 trillion.

To commemorate National Women-Owned Business Day, we asked three local leaders to share their favorite Black women-owned local businesses. Here are their answers:

Dunns River Lounge, Rockville Center

— Nassau County Legislator Scott Davis

Dunns River Lounge in Rockville Centre has served the community for twenty years, standing strong in a town not known for its diversity. Renowned for its excellent food and service, the lounge recently expanded with a new takeout spot next door. Opened by Naala Royale-Holder, the establishment has fans, including Davis. As for his personal favorite dish?

“Jerk chicken rice and peas. Easy!” he said.

Follow @dunnsriverlounge on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

3D’S Aftercare Inc., Baldwin

— Westbury/New Cassel NAACP President Robin L. Garrison Bolling

Founding the 3D’S community empowerment center, Dr. Zodelia Williams set out on a mission to empower children with a high sense of self-esteem and a strong sense of self-worth through mentoring and teaching critical life skills.

Garrison-Bolling of the Westbury/New Cassel Chapter of the NAACP highlights 3D’S Aftercare Inc.: “Children are the foundation of our future, and investing in their development is one of the most vital commitments a community can make, and Dr.Williams is doing a great job.”

For all childcare needs, 3D’S can be reached @3dscommunityempowermentcenter on Instagram and Facebook.

Tropical Jerk, Hempstead

— Uniondale Fire Department Chief Kevin Hicks

Tropical Jerk stands as a family-run success, founded in 2004 by Norman Frater, with seven locations across the Island and parts of Queens. The Hempstead location is owned and operated by Shabana Frater.

“Tropical Jerk is a staple in the community. Jerk chicken with rice & peas and oxtail gravy is my go-to order,” said Chief Hicks.

Follow @TropicalJerk on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.

To share your favorite woman-owned businesses on Long Island, find us on X, Instagram, or Facebook @longislandpress.

Read more business coverage here.