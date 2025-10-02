Carle Place community celebrates 2025 homecoming

The Carle Place football team played Lawrence at the high school’s homecoming game, capping off a week of spirit.

The Carle Place School District was filled with spirit as students, staff, families and community members gathered for a weekend full of homecoming festivities.

The celebration included Spirit Week, the annual pep rally and Friday night’s football game, with each event demonstrating the pride and energy that define Carle Place.

In the days leading up to homecoming, students participated in themed Spirit Week events such as “Howdy Monday,” “Aloha Thursday,” and “Carle Place Pride Friday.”

Festivities began Friday afternoon with a high-energy pep rally filled with skits from each class year, fun games and activities between students and teachers. It also included the introduction of the fall sports teams, setting the tone for the evening’s football game against Lawrence.

Halftime brought even more excitement, with students performing United States location-themed skits while competing for prizes based on their performances, banners and spirited decorations throughout the building. The seniors took first place with their New York-themed performance, followed by the juniors, sophomores, freshmen and middle schoolers.

The varsity cheerleaders delivered an outstanding routine, and the moment everyone was waiting for arrived with the crowning of homecoming king Vincenzo Pisani and queen Grace Esposito.

Throughout the game, the pep band kept the energy high, filling the stadium with music and school spirit. Beyond the field, families enjoyed the homecoming village, where student and parent groups sold food, school merchandise and offered fun activities such as temporary tattoos. The night ended on a high note as the Frogs secured a 48-0 victory.

“This year’s homecoming was a true reflection of what makes Carle Place so special,” said Superintendent of Schools Ted Cannone. “From the creativity of our students to the support of our families and the enthusiasm of the entire community, it was a weekend filled with spirit, pride and lasting memories.”