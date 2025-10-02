Farmingdale High School wins big during homecoming

Farmingdale High School capped its spirit week with a 35-7 victory for its football team and several performances.

Don Snyder Stadium was bursting with Daler Pride as Spirit Week came to a close in the Farmingdale School District.

Fresh off setting a Long Island record with 495 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in a 64–57 win over Oceanside, senior Josh Kama once again delivered, running for 166 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Dalers to a 35–7 homecoming victory over Herricks.

The halftime show featured performances by the Farmingdale High School Marching Band, Cheerleaders, Daler Guard, and Dalerettes.

Friday’s Homecoming tradition kicked off with a pep rally in the high school gym, led by Farmingdale High School Principal Jed Herman. The lively sounds of the pep band and drumline filled the air as football players were introduced to cheers from their classmates. The energy continued to build with performances from the junior and varsity cheerleaders, the Dalerettes, and the Steppin’ Dalers.

Varsity captains representing all fall sports then took center stage, earning a round of applause. The rally reached its peak when the drumline wowed the crowd with an upside-down, blindfolded drum routine that brought the house down.

In the days leading up to Homecoming, Farmingdale High School was buzzing with excitement as Spirit Week unfolded. Each day featured a fun and creative theme, such as Tropical Wear, Tie-Dye Day, Decades Day, and, of course, Daler Gear, allowing students to showcase their personalities.

Adding to the excitement, high school students carried the Daler spirit into the community by visiting the district’s elementary schools, where they hosted mini pep rallies, shared their enthusiasm, and spoke to the youngest Dalers about the importance of being good friends, good students, and great teammates.