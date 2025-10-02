Glen Cove Senior Recognition Day set to celebrate community leaders

The 16th annual Senior Recognition Day will be held on Oct. 18 at the Glen Cove Senior Center, an event that brings the senior community together for a day of food and entertainment while also honoring those who advocate for this demographic.

Every year, the committee selects several notable people to honor for their commitment and dedication to seniors. This year’s honorees include Grace Amendolara, Gigi Gotfried and Glen Cove’s Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton.

Members of the Senior Center and their friends and families are invited to the celebration for refreshments, music and games from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a DJ, photo booth and lunch.

The annual event also honors Glen Cove residents who are 100 or older; anyone with a centenarian in their life should contact Christine Rice, executive director of the Glen Cove Senior Center at crice@glencoveny.gov or 516-759-9610.

Information submitted by the Glen Cove Business Improvement District