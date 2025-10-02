Catholic Health opens state-of-the-art St. Francis Heart Center in East Hills

Catholic Health opened St. Francis Heart Center in East Hills, that will focus on outpatient care.

Catholic Health officially opened its new St. Francis Heart Center in East Hills on Sept. 29, providing advanced cardiovascular care in a convenient outpatient setting.

The 28,000-square-foot facility, located at 2200 Northern Blvd., features 45 treatment rooms, a dedicated cardiac imaging suite, and offices for physicians and staff.

The center, which employs 150 people, is expected to serve 200 to 300 patients daily, Monday through Friday.

The off-campus location integrates multiple cardiology practices and sub-specialties alongside the cardiac imaging suite, made possible through the generosity of the DeMatteis family.

“The opening of our integrated Catholic Health St. Francis Heart Center in this lovely outpatient setting will directly benefit our patients, making it easier for our exceptional cardiovascular physicians, nurses and staff to work closely together in a collaborative way to deliver the best care to those coping with heart disease,” said Dr. Charles L. Lucore, president of St Francis Hospital & Heart Center in a statement to Schneps Media.

The setup enables patients to access nationally recognized St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center services without needing to visit the main hospital.

“This magnificent new suite expands access to the renowned cardiovascular expertise of the St. Francis Heart Center to a convenient outpatient setting,” said Patrick O’Shaughnessy, president and CEO of Catholic Health in a press release. “We’re bringing world-class care closer to home and addressing a clear need for outpatient cardiovascular services in Nassau County.”

The East Hills center joins other Catholic Health facilities in the area, including a cancer center and physicians’ practice, as well as a multispecialty care center in Melville that houses ambulatory and urgent care services.

“With heart disease remaining the #1 cause of death in the U.S., claiming nearly 942,000 lives in 2022 alone, access to cutting-edge care like this isn’t a luxury — it’s a lifesaver,” said North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena in an Instagram post. “This state-of-the-art facility is a true gift to our community — bringing world-class care, innovation, & hope right here to East Hills.”

Patients now have easy parking and a streamlined environment to see multiple cardiovascular specialists in one location, improving access and coordination of care.

“This center isn’t just brick & mortar — it’s a promise that our families deserve the very best, close to home,” said DeSena.

Catholic Health operates six acute-care hospitals on Long Island, three skilled nursing facilities, plus home health services and hospice care