MacArthur High School dominates at 2025 homecoming

Members of the MacArthur High School varsity football team cheered after a touchdown during the homecoming game against Jericho High School

The Generals Nation of MacArthur High School came out in full force on Saturday, Sept. 27, for the annual homecoming parade and game, which the varsity football team conquered with a decisive 42-13 win over Jericho High School.

Dressed in red, white and blue Generals gear, students from throughout the district, including both MacArthur and Jonas E. Salk Middle School, processed down Old Jerusalem Road toward the football field.

The parade was led by Grand Marshals Haley Causeman and Elias Colon with members of the marching band, cheer teams, various clubs and many more following behind. Seniors in the marching band, cheer team and football team were individually applauded alongside their parents before Vincent Orandello and Kayleigh Huggard were crowned homecoming king and queen.

The varsity football team quickly took the lead and held it through to halftime, when the MacArthur marching band, kickline team and cheer team performed for the crowd who made their cheers heard from the bleachers.