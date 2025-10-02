‘Oprah of China’ to appear at Greenvale book signing event

Chinese American media icon and humanitarian, Yue-Sai Kan, to appear at Vibrance 360 book signing.

Yue-Sai Kan, the Chinese-American television host, author and entrepreneur often referred to as “the Oprah of China,” will appear at a book signing and networking event Oct. 17 at Vibrance 360 in Greenvale.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Health and Wellness Center, located at 25 Northern Boulevard. Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Yue-Sai Kan One World Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes cultural understanding through media and education.

Kan, once a refugee from China who became an international media icon, will share insights from her career as a broadcaster, entrepreneur and humanitarian.

Her book reflects her personal journey and China’s transformation over the past several decades. All net proceeds from book sales are donated to her foundation.

Attendees will have the chance to meet Kan, receive signed copies of her book, and join in conversation about her work in bridging cultures and redefining beauty standards.

The evening will also feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, creatives and community leaders.

“I’m delighted to host an exceptional cultural and networking evening with Yue-Sai Kan, the renowned entrepreneur, author, cultural icon, and one of the most influential women in the world,” said Dr. Helen Hsieh, founder of Vibrance 360.

Tickets can be purchased via Zelle at info@vibrance360.co. For more information, please call 516-200-0360.