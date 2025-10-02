Oyster Bay High School celebrates homecoming with parade, pep rally

The streets of Oyster Bay were alive with school spirit on Saturday, Sept. 27, as the Baymen community came together to celebrate homecoming.

Prior to the weekend’s festivities, the school hosted a pep rally, complete with a school-wide lip sync contest. Weekend celebrations began with a lively parade down Main Street featuring the Oyster Bay High School Marching Band, cheer squad, floats from all four high school classes, representatives from each of the district’s three schools and district administrators.

Residents lined the sidewalks, cheering as the students made their way from Oyster Bay High School to Memorial Field, located behind Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. At Memorial Field, PTAs offered snacks and Baymen spirit wear, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The homecoming game kicked off at 2:00 p.m. against the East Rockaway Rocks. Despite a determined effort, the Baymen fell to the Rocks with a final score of 40–26.

During halftime, the cheer squad performed and the the junior class — who won the annual pep rally lip sync contest — took the field to showcase their winning routine.

Homecoming once again brought together students, families, alumni and neighbors for a day filled with tradition, pride and community spirit.

Submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District