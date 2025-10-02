Paul D. Schreiber High School seniors honored in National Merit program

From Paul D. Schreiber High School’s Class of 2026, 21 seniors earned recognition as Commended Students in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program.
These students earned this distinction based on their performance on the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Congratulations to the following Commended Students: Marshall Cheung, Joshua Engel, Isabella Ertel, Theo Grigorenko, Natalie Horioglu, Shiyi Hu, Penelope Kurta, Brandon Lam, Allison Lee, Vivian Leung, Benjamin Moses, Ryuki Nakahara, Oliver Navo, Charles Paredes, Frank Parziale, Charles Picciuto, Connor Roditi, Daniel Ross, Alice Tropp, Jack Weintraub, and Mason Zwerlein.