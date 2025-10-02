Talent Connection Job Expo aims to help disabled workers find employment

Recruiters meet with potential employees at the Talent Connection Job Expo, set to be held in Bethpage later this month.

The Talent Connection Job Expo returns for its 11th year, aiming to combat unemployment for disabled workers by introducing residents to company recruiters. The Expo will be held at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, located at 1001 Stewart Ave. in Bethpage, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The fair is hosted by two nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting those with developmental disabilities: Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. and Adults & Children with Learning & Developmental disabilities.

“This is truly what the American Dream is all about — making employment available for everyone,” said Anita Dowd-Neufeld, a FREE employee who is organizing the event.

Dowd-Neufeld said that the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is three times higher than the unemployment rate for people without. She said the job expo is “aimed at changing those numbers.”

Expo attendees will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters from various industries. Dowd-Newfeld said jobs will range from entry level to those which require a college degree.

“We bring together employers with proven track records of hiring people with different abilities and create the opportunity for our talented workforce to showcase their skills and abilities,” she said.

The organizations are partnering with the Town of Oyster Bay, The Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing, & Consumer Affairs, and Acces Vocational Rehabilitation.

“We believe that every individual, regardless of ability, has something unique to offer. This job expo is about unlocking those possibilities and creating pathways to success,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. The town said it has partnered with the job expo in the past.

He said the expo helps provide an “inclusive platform where differently-abled individuals can connect with recruiters from various industries, explore employment opportunities that match their skills and abilities, and engage with potential employers in a supportive environment.”