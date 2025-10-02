The Town of North Hempstead has announced a series of four free community workshops taking place evenings and Saturdays throughout the town this October.

The workshops, titled Ask the Buildings Department, were created to assist residents with questions or concerns related to their properties, permits, or upcoming building projects. Each session will be hosted by a deputy commissioner along with staff from the buildings department.

This initiative is part of a broader reform effort launched by Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena late last year to address longstanding issues within the department, particularly its previous reputation for being difficult to access and navigate.

“For years, residents struggled to get building projects off the ground,” DeSena said. “But we’re committed to changing that by making the process more accessible, efficient, and far less frustrating.”

“We know building plans can be complicated, but greater accessibility to our staff means greater success with your project,” Buildings Commissioner Stephen Haramis said. “Whether you have questions about your project, the Town Code, or anything related, these informal workshops are a great opportunity to get personalized assistance.”

In addition to the workshops, the department has also established a help desk phone line at (516) 869-7660, which connects residents directly with staff. Homeowners and contractors can now schedule appointments to review their plans before submission, thereby avoiding costly errors or delays.

October workshop locations and dates:

• Michael J. Tully Park, 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

• Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., Port Washington

Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 – 11 a.m.

• John D. Caemmerer Park, 165 Wentworth Ave., Albertson

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

• Charles J. Fuschillo Park, 345 Carle Rd., Carle Place

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 – 11 a.m.

Reservations are not required but recommended. Residents can call (516) 869-7660, email argilad@northhempsteadny.gov or visit northhempsteadny.gov/codesandcoffee to register.

For more information, please call 311 or (516) 869-6311.