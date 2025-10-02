Student represents U.S. at international water science competition

This past summer, Manhasset High School senior Catherine Chen represented the United States at the International Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Stockholm, Sweden.

Following her success, the president of the Water Environment Federation invited Chen to present her research at the upcoming WEFTEC Conference in Chicago. Chen presented her work during two sessions on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

Chen developed biodegradable, naturally derived hydrogels designed to adsorb both positively and negatively charged textile dyes.

After identifying 30 potential hydrogel candidates from scientific literature, she conducted computational modeling to select four with the highest binding energies. These hydrogels were synthesized in the Manhasset Science Research lab and evaluated for effectiveness, stability, and surface properties. Chen also visited NYU labs to conduct more advanced analysis of her synthesized hydrogels. One hydrogel, composed entirely of natural materials, demonstrated the strongest performance and reusability, allowing dyes to be removed and potentially recycled for industrial use.

To enhance adsorption capacity, Chen incorporated additives, with carbon quantum dots being the most effective due to their low cost and efficiency. Recognizing a lack of research on industrial applications, she designed a novel auto-cleaning column device. To prevent hydrogel clumping, she 3D-printed a fan-shaped insert that increased stability and surface area. The final system effectively adsorbs dyes, automatically regenerates itself, and enables wastewater reuse, contributing to a circular water economy.

Chen represented the United States at the International Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition in Sweden, presenting her project before an international jury alongside students from 38 countries. During the event, she gained insights into the global water sector through visits to the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute and Xylem’s global offices.

She also met HRH Crown Princess Victoria, patron of the prize, and attended the final awards banquet at Stockholm City Hall, the historic venue of the Nobel Prize banquet.