East Williston teachers and student published in professional development book

The work of Willets Road student Anum Tariq was featured in the latest book published by Andrea Honigsfeld, Maria Dove and Carrie McDermott-Goldman titled “Nine Dimensions of Scaffolding for Multilingual Learners.”

Created as part of a class project led by ENL/ELA co-teachers Christine Lopez and Laura Webster, the plot map was featured as a visual scaffold strategy.

“Nine Dimensions of Scaffolding for Multilingual Learners” offers content area teachers practical strategies to meet the linguistic, social-emotional and academic needs of multilingual learners by featuring nine types of scaffolding. Authors Andrea Honigsfeld, Maria Dove and Carrie McDermott-Goldman are leading experts in the field of educating multilingual learners.

“Ms. Lopez and Ms. Webster are models of collaboration and co-teaching, and students thrive in their care,” said Faith Tripp, director of world languages and ENL for the East Williston School District. “They work diligently to create and design thoughtful, scaffolded lessons that support every student in their class and provide multiple entry points for students to engage in growing language and literacy.”

“We are so proud to have the hard work of Ms. Lopez, Ms. Webster, and Anum recognized and celebrated,” said Tripp. “We are grateful to Dr. McDermott-Goldman for inviting our teachers and students to share their work as a model.”