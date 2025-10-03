Floral Park Memorial High School parades through homecoming

School pride and enthusiasm filled the air during Floral Park Memorial High School’s homecoming festivities on Sept. 27.

Community members lined the streets to await the anticipated neighborhood parade, which featured the marching band, cheerleaders, Florettes, homecoming court and student clubs.

This year’s Senior Royalty, crowned during Friday’s pep rally, are Syeda Laia Ali, Samantha Bonini-Cappello, Hailey Diaz, Olivia Morrisey, Mannraj Singh and James Urban.

For the afternoon football game, the stands became a sea of red, filled with excited fans cheering loudly and proudly for the Knights.

The varsity team faced off against Valley Stream South High School and secured a 21-9 victory. Halftime entertainment featured

energetic performances by the Florettes and the varsity cheerleaders.

This year’s homecoming was a celebration to remember, the district said, bringing together students, staff, families and the Floral Park community in a vibrant show of school pride and unity.