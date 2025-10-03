Quantcast
Floral Park
Education

Floral Park Memorial High School parades through homecoming

Screenshot 2025-10-03 at 9.08.22 AM
Floral Park Memorial High School’s Homecoming Royalty, from left, Mannraj Singh, Samantha Bonini-Cappello, Olivia Morrisey, Syeda Laia Ali, Hailey Diaz and James Urban.
Island Photography

School pride and enthusiasm filled the air during Floral Park Memorial High School’s homecoming festivities on Sept. 27.
Community members lined the streets to await the anticipated neighborhood parade, which featured the marching band, cheerleaders, Florettes, homecoming court and student clubs.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 9.08.39 AM
Floral Park Memorial’s marching band participates in the homecoming parade.Provided by Sewanhaka Central High School District

This year’s Senior Royalty, crowned during Friday’s pep rally, are Syeda Laia Ali, Samantha Bonini-Cappello, Hailey Diaz, Olivia Morrisey, Mannraj Singh and James Urban.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 9.08.31 AM
Floral Park Memorial High School’s varsity cheerleaders cheered on the team and
performed during halftime at the school’s homecoming.

For the afternoon football game, the stands became a sea of red, filled with excited fans cheering loudly and proudly for the Knights.

The varsity team faced off against Valley Stream South High School and secured a 21-9 victory. Halftime entertainment featured
energetic performances by the Florettes and the varsity cheerleaders.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 9.08.46 AM
Floral Park Memorial’s varsity football team, the Knights, is pictured entering the field during the homecoming game.

This year’s homecoming was a celebration to remember, the district said, bringing together students, staff, families and the Floral Park community in a vibrant show of school pride and unity.

